Petaluma police seek suspect in hit-and-run at gas station

Petaluma police are seeking a hit-and-run suspect who crashed a motorized bike into vehicles at a gas station on Thursday and then fled.

The suspect hit vehicles shortly before 2:40 p.m. in the Chevron gas station parking lot on East Washington Street and then fled into the nearby shopping center.

Police have released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about the case to call (707) 778-4372.