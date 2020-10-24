Petaluma police seek vandal who tried to pry open parking garage gate

Petaluma police are investigating an act of felony vandalism with the damage of a roll-up security gate at the C Street parking garage in downtown Petaluma.

Investigators said Friday that the unknown suspect caused $10,300 in damage to the gate while trying to pry open the gate at about 2 a.m. Aug. 24.

The suspect vehicle is a 2004 Honda CRV. If anyone has any information about the suspect and the incident, please contact Officer Ryan DeBaeke at (707) 778-4372.