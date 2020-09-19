Petaluma police, sheriff's helicopter crew searching for suspect near Lucchesi Park

article

Petaluma police, with the assistance of a Sonoma County sheriff's helicopter, were searching the area of Lucchesi Park late Saturday afternoon for a suspect in a robbery investigation.

Police did not specify where or when the robbery occurred, but said as of shortly after 4:45 p.m. that they were looking for a white or Hispanic male with long, dark hair in a ponytail who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves.

The suspect is possibly armed with a knife, according to police.