Petaluma police, sheriff's helicopter crew searching for suspect near Lucchesi Park
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police, with the assistance of a Sonoma County sheriff's helicopter, were searching the area of Lucchesi Park late Saturday afternoon for a suspect in a robbery investigation.
Police did not specify where or when the robbery occurred, but said as of shortly after 4:45 p.m. that they were looking for a white or Hispanic male with long, dark hair in a ponytail who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves.
The suspect is possibly armed with a knife, according to police.