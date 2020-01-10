Petaluma police warn of scammers pretending to be PG&E employees

article

Police in Petaluma are warning residents about a potential scam in which thieves are posing as PG&E employees and are demanding customers give them immediate payment to avoid having their utility service disconnected.

The scammers will typically use phone, in-person or online tactics to target customers, according to the Petaluma Police Department. The scammers will also request a prepaid card or other non-traceable methods of payment.

PG&E does not specify how customers should make a bill payment, police said.

Customers with delinquent accounts will receive an advance disconnection notification from PG&E, typically by mail and included with their regular monthly bill.