Petaluma yacht catches fire causing 2 people to evacuate

A 50' yacht tied to a dock caught on fire early Saturday morning in Petaluma.

According to the Petaluma Fire Department, crews were able to contain the fire to the single vessel located near the 200 block of B street in the Petaluma River

Two people escaped the fire safely, with no reported injuries.

Total damage is estimated at $500,000.

The boat owner and Fish and Game are working together to hire a vessel recovery company to remove the charred yacht from the basin.

A boom was placed around the vessel to prevent any contaminants from leaking into the river.

The fire remains under investigation.

The Petaluma Fire Department thanked surrounding agencies for their assistance during the incident to ensure the city was protected.

