Deadly house fire in Brentwood leaves family grieving

A house fire in Brentwood on Nancy Street has killed one man, a dog and left his stepson fighting for his life.

Authorities have identified the 79 year old victim as Jesus Sandoval, affectionately known as "Jessie."

His son said he visits his father at the home every Sunday after church and that he's stunned by what happened.

"He was a simple man, quiet man, very honest, hard worker," said son Tocho Sandoval as he grieved the loss of his father, a retired farm worker. Sandoval says his father raised his family in the home that was destroyed by the fire.

"He taught myself and my brothers how to be good people," said Sandoval.

On Friday night, neighbors lit candles and said prayers for Sandoval.

Battalion Chief Gil Guerrero said it appears to have started in the kitchen area.

"The stove was not on but it is believed that there was a pot on the stove that could have contributed to the fire," Guerrero said there was a fire crew nearby and was able to respond in six minutes.

Firefighters kept flames from spreading to other homes.

Next door neighbor Sam Olivares said he's relieved that his home had only minor smoke and water damage.

"I thought this whole thing was taking off," said Olivares. "It was really scary."

Guerrero said they knocked down the fire in about 15 minutes, "We were getting good knock down on the fire and locating the victims at that point."

Fire officials said there were no smoke detectors in the home.

They said a second victim, Sandoval's stepson, was napping in a back bedroom when the fire broke out.

The 65 year old is now fighting for his life at a burn center in San Francisco.

Sandoval's dog Chico, a Chihuahua, was found dead in the kitchen.

"Chico and my dad, they were inseparable. He loved that dog," said son Tocho.

The fire has displaced two other relatives who live in the home. They are now staying with family members

"I'm still in shock. Hard to believe what happened," said Tocho.

The battalion chief said the exact cause of the fire won't be known until next week.

He's urging everyone to make sure there are working smoke detectors in their homes.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses from the tragedy.