Pete Buttigieg in Bay Area for private fundraiser events, small protest erupts

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg brought his campaign to the Bay Area on Friday.

His first stop was a private fundraiser at the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus where he spoke to a crowd of a couple hundred people.

The event was met with a handful of protesters outside who said they don't trust the presidential candidate.

One protester, Tracey Corder said, "Started this election really strong. He started by talking about medicare for all, later it became medicare for those who want it, and he changed his position after getting donations from the pharmaceutical companies. So, it's really about accountability.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was rushed out the back of the auditorium and will make his way to another fundraiser in Palo Alto.

Buttigieg is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting in Sacramento.

On Thursday, he was endorsed by California Lieutenant Gov. Eleni Kounalakis who believes Buttigieg has the ability to, "connect with and energize voters.

The candidate's visit to California comes less than a month from the state's primary on Mar. 3.

