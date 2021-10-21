Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
11
High Surf Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 4:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Pfizer says COVID-19 booster restores vaccine efficacy to 95.6%

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot for certain groups

The FDA has approved third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to serve as a booster for certain groups.

NEW YORK - Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Thursday shared results from the Phase 3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine booster, saying the additional third dose showed 95.6% efficacy against symptomatic disease.

The trial involved more than 10,000 people 16 and older who had previously received the Pfizer-BioNTech primary two-dose vaccine. Pfizer said the booster "restored vaccine protection against COVID-19 to the high levels achieved after the second dose, showing a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6% when compared to those who did not receive a booster." 

"These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. "In addition to our efforts to increase global access and uptake among the unvaccinated, we believe boosters have a critical role to play in addressing the ongoing public health threat of this pandemic."

Bourla said Pfizer-BioNTech plans to share the results with global health authorities in support of a "rollout of booster doses around the world."

Close-up of glove hands of nurse holding Covid booster vaccine

FILE - Photo of the hands of a nurse as they prepare to administer the Pfizer booster shot on Oct. 6, 2021, at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, New York. (Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The vast majority of the nearly 190 million Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have received the Pfizer or Moderna options, while about 15 million have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The government says all three U.S. vaccines continue to offer strong protection against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, and that the priority is getting first shots to the 66 million eligible but unvaccinated Americans who are most at risk. But with the spread of the extra-contagious delta variant and signs of waning immunity against milder infections, the nation is moving toward a broader booster campaign.

Last month, Pfizer boosters started being offered to U.S. seniors and younger adults at high risk from COVID-19 because of poor health, jobs or living conditions — at least six months after their initial vaccination. Last week, the FDA advisory panel recommended the same approach for half-dose Moderna boosters.

RELATED: FDA OKs mixing COVID-19 vaccines, approves Moderna, J&J boosters

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.