PG&E customers to receive up to $125 credit on April bills

Published  March 20, 2025 2:28pm PDT
PG&E
KTVU FOX 2

The Brief

    • PG&E customers will receive a credit of up to $125 on their bill for April.
    • Customers receive the California Climate Credit twice a year, in April and October.
    • The credit is funded by a state program that requires companies to pay fees for producing greenhouse gas emissions.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Some Pacific Gas and Electric customers may be pleasantly surprised when they check their next bill.

$125 bill credit

What we know:

Customers can expect a California Climate Credit of up to $125 on their April energy bill.

Households that receive electricity from the utility will get a $58 credit, while those receiving gas will get $67. Customers who receive both gas and electricity will see a full credit of $125. The credit is automatically applied.

Shows up on bills twice a year

Dig deeper:

The credit is issued in April and October and is funded by the state’s cap-and-trade program, which requires companies like PG&E to pay fees for producing greenhouse gas emissions.

PG&E said the bill credit is intended to help customers during the transition to a more sustainable future.
"We know many of our customers are feeling the pressure of rising energy bills. We support bill relief for families and fostering a more climate-resilient future," said Vincent Davis, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience.

PG&E