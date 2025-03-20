PG&E customers to receive up to $125 credit on April bills
OAKLAND, Calif. - Some Pacific Gas and Electric customers may be pleasantly surprised when they check their next bill.
$125 bill credit
What we know:
Customers can expect a California Climate Credit of up to $125 on their April energy bill.
Households that receive electricity from the utility will get a $58 credit, while those receiving gas will get $67. Customers who receive both gas and electricity will see a full credit of $125. The credit is automatically applied.
Shows up on bills twice a year
Dig deeper:
The credit is issued in April and October and is funded by the state’s cap-and-trade program, which requires companies like PG&E to pay fees for producing greenhouse gas emissions.
PG&E said the bill credit is intended to help customers during the transition to a more sustainable future.
"We know many of our customers are feeling the pressure of rising energy bills. We support bill relief for families and fostering a more climate-resilient future," said Vincent Davis, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience.
The Source: Pacific Gas & Electric