PG&E bills will go up by this much each month

Pacific Gas & Electric customers have witnessed their electric bills rise over the past year and will see additional costs after California regulators approved another rate hike.

The California Public Utilities Commission, which oversees privately owned utilities, approved PG&E's new rate hike of $6 per month on Thursday.

The utility seeks to recoup $944 million for wildfire mitigation expenses and damages from outages during recent severe storms.

This marks PG&E's fourth rate hike within a year. According to Action News Now, on Sept. 1, customers started paying an additional 0.5%, about $1.12 per month on average. There was also a $3.65 increase in April, and at the year's start, monthly bills rose by an average of $32.

PG&E has said inflation has raised the cost of wildfire prevention measures, such as insulating power lines or burying them. Therefore, the company was allowed to transfer these costs to customers.