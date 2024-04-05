PG&E CEO, execs receive more money amid rate hikes

article

Executives at PG&E received major compensation last year, according to reports.

According to the East Bay Times, the company's chief executive officer, Patricia "Poppy" Poppe, made 20 percent more in 2023 than the year before.

A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that Poppe is among five executives who received big returns last year.

This comes as customers deal with more rate hikes.

PG&E says executives' compensation is tied to delivering improvements in safety, operations, and financial performance.