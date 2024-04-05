Expand / Collapse search

PG&E CEO, execs receive more money amid rate hikes

By KTVU staff
Published  April 5, 2024 4:54pm PDT
PG&E
KTVU FOX 2
article

Patti Poppe, chief executive officer of PG&amp;E Corp., in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, July 27, 2023. PG&amp;E, which was forced into bankruptcy four years ago following a series of deadly fires caused by its equipment, has ma

Expand

Executives at PG&E received major compensation last year, according to reports.

According to the East Bay Times, the company's chief executive officer, Patricia "Poppy" Poppe, made 20 percent more in 2023 than the year before.

A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that Poppe is among five executives who received big returns last year.

This comes as customers deal with more rate hikes.

Related

PG&amp;E profits soar after rate hikes
article

PG&amp;E profits soar after rate hikes

PG&E reports it made a $2.24 billion dollar profit last year — a 24% increase from the year before.

PG&E says executives' compensation is tied to delivering improvements in safety, operations, and financial performance.