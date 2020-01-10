PG&E could receive tax break for settling with wildfire victims

article

Pacific Gas and Electric could get a tax break for settling with wildfire victims.

In new paperwork filed with the California Public Utilities Commission on Friday, PG&E estimates it could save $468 million by deducting its $1.8 billion settlement with regulators over the 2017 and 2018 wildfires.

Some lawmakers argue it's allowing the utility to benefit from what should be a penalty, but because the settlement is not technically a fine, PG&E says it can deduct the money from its federal and state taxes.

As part of the deal, the utility agreed not to pass on the loss to ratepayers.

In a statement to KTVU, the utility apologized for their role in the deadly fires and promised it is learning from the past.