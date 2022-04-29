PG&E employees injured testing gas line in Calistoga

article

Pacific Gas and Electric says two of its employees were injured Friday while testing a gas line in Calistoga.

The utility said the incident happened at around 4:40 p.m. They were not specific about what caused the employee injuries as they conducted a hydrotest on the line along Highway 29.

"The team was in the process of drying the line following hydrostatic testing when the injuries occurred," a PG&E statement read.

Other crew members at the scene called 911 and the two employees who were injured were taken to a local hospital. Officials said their family members were notified. Their conditions were not disclosed.

The utility said they are cooperating with an investigation by local public safety officials. PG&E said no natural gas was released during this incident.