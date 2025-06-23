PG&E hires second security guard for CEO

The Brief PG&E has brought on another security guard to watch over its CEO amid rising security concerns. The utility said this type of security has always been in place.



Pacific Gas & Electric has hired a second executive protection officer in three months to guard its CEO amid rising security concerns.

According to CalMatters, the role involves monitoring threats, coordinating with law enforcement, and protecting executives and their families.

PG&E said this type of security has always been in place, but the utility declined to discuss costs or if ratepayers are footing the bill.

PG&E scrutiny

What they're saying:

Experts said these moves reflect growing tensions as the utility faces public backlash over rate hikes and wildfire liabilities.