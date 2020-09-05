PG&E modifies resource center planning to adjust for COVID-19 safety

article

PG&E has modified the layout and planning of its Community Resource Centers to prepare for potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs while preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, the utility said Friday.

PG&E officials held nearly 300 meetings over the last year to tailor its resource centers to the needs of those most at risk of wildfires across the state while maintaining public safety.

The utility plans to open a resource center in all counties that are affected by a power shutoff to reduce the risk of wildfires.

"We've worked with counties, cities and tribal communities to locate CRCs where it makes the most sense during a PSPS event, and we've worked with medical experts to put COVID-19 protections in place for the health and safety of our customers and CRC staff," PG&E Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Laurie Giammona said.

The facilities will require the use of face coverings and physical distancing and follow local and state guidelines to limit occupancy of a resource center to prevent the virus' spread.

Some resource centers will be open air, outdoor sites where available, according to PG&E. The utility also plans to dispatch mobile resource centers in vans that will offer things like on-site charging for medical devices and grab-and-go supply bags.

Advertisement

All resource centers will provide Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bathrooms, handwashing stations, Wi-Fi, bottled water and non-perishable food.

More information about the utility's plans to prevent wildfires can be found at pge.com/wildfiresafety.