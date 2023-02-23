PG&E offering hotel discounts for disabled, older-adult customers due to prolonged outages

article

The latest winter storm that swept in with frigid air earlier this week, continues to cause problems for Bay Area residents, particularly with prolonged power outages. Pacific Gas and Electric announced late Thursday, they are offering hotel discounts for some Northern and Central California customers, who are experiencing extended outages.

The utility's North Bay Division serves Marin and Napa counties. They have alerted residents to expect a significant winter storm overnight through Saturday.

"The weather is expected to cause more sustained outages due to low and mid-elevation snowfall, breezy to gusty winds, and isolated thunderstorms," PG&E said in a statement.

Snow is expected to accumulate in uncommon areas, such as sea level locations along the North Coast, Lake County, and the East Bay hills, the utility said.

PG&E said they are partnering with California Foundation for Independent Living Centers to offer support for its older adult customers and those with disabilities through the Disability Disaster Access and Resources Program.

A list of participating hotels is available below. Discount rates vary:

IHG Discount (Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Crowne Plaza, Candlewood Suites, Staybridge Suites

ihg.com - use code 787065960 when booking online.

Wyndham Discount (La Quinta, Days Inn, Super 8, Ramada, Howard Johnson, Travelodge, Microtel, Hawthorn Suites, Wyndham)

www.wyndhamhotels.com - use code 8000002934 when booking online.

Choice Discount (Comfort Inn, Quality Inn, Econolodge, Clarion)

www.choicehotels.com - use code 00977150 when booking online.

Hyatt Discount (Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House)