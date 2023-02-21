Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
12
High Wind Warning
from TUE 1:17 PM PST until WED 9:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:14 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 2:09 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay

Fierce winds wreak havoc across Bay Area

OAKLAND calif., - Power was out for thousands of people, and trees tumbled over as strong winds from a new storm system swept into the Bay Area on Tuesday. 

PG&E is reporting clusters of power outages from San Francisco to Redwood City. In all, 22, 897 customers are without electricity. More than half - 12,357 - are on the Peninsula. 

Officials have not said if the outages are due to the wind. 

Downed trees are also causing problems around the Bay Area.

In Redwood City, a tree fell onto power lines at Carlos and Orchard avenues, the police department said.

In San Francisco, the strong winds blew the roof off of a building on Russia Street and caused the San Francisco Zoo to close its doors early on Tuesday. 

Also in San Francisco, a downed tree temporarily halted Muni bus services on Potrero Avenue. 

The weather prompted San Francisco Bay Ferry to cancel some service. 

In Foster City, a massive tree blew over onto a car as it pulled into a Costco parking lot. 

The driver of the car was uninjured. 

Also in Foster City, a tree fell in a busy intersection blocking traffic in the area. 

In Hayward, a tree landed on top of an apartment building on Oliver Avenue.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from these incidents.

A wind advisory was issued for much of the Bay Area, it is in effect through Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.