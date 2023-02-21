Fierce winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
OAKLAND calif., - Power was out for thousands of people, and trees tumbled over as strong winds from a new storm system swept into the Bay Area on Tuesday.
PG&E is reporting clusters of power outages from San Francisco to Redwood City. In all, 22, 897 customers are without electricity. More than half - 12,357 - are on the Peninsula.
Officials have not said if the outages are due to the wind.
Downed trees are also causing problems around the Bay Area.
In Redwood City, a tree fell onto power lines at Carlos and Orchard avenues, the police department said.
In San Francisco, the strong winds blew the roof off of a building on Russia Street and caused the San Francisco Zoo to close its doors early on Tuesday.
Also in San Francisco, a downed tree temporarily halted Muni bus services on Potrero Avenue.
The weather prompted San Francisco Bay Ferry to cancel some service.
In Foster City, a massive tree blew over onto a car as it pulled into a Costco parking lot.
The driver of the car was uninjured.
Also in Foster City, a tree fell in a busy intersection blocking traffic in the area.
In Hayward, a tree landed on top of an apartment building on Oliver Avenue.
There were no immediate reports of injuries from these incidents.
A wind advisory was issued for much of the Bay Area, it is in effect through Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.