PG&E reduces counties impacted by potential shutoff

Pacific Gas and Electric scaled back the number of customers who would have been impacted by outages starting Wednesday morning.

Officials for Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin counties notified PG&E customers that scheduled shutoffs were canceled due to changing weather conditions. Santa Cruz County, also previously on the list, said they were no longer anticipating outages.

On Tuesday, PG&E said customers in Santa Clara and San Mateo were also in the clear and wouldn't lose power.

Initially, the utility warned 303,000 customers in 25 counties of looming blackouts but later reduced the number of affected counties to 16.

The utility said in a press release that worsening dry conditions coupled with high wind gusts pose fire danger saying, "Risk for damage and sparks on the electric system that have the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation."

The latest shutoff is expected to impact these counties(UPDATED):

Amador- 2,690 customers in Amador City, Drytown, Fiddletown, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek

Butte- 14,110 customers in Bangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Stirling City

Colusa- 20 customers in Arbuckle, Williams

El Dorado- 38,570 customers in Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, El Dorado Hills, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Ankum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges

Glen-230 customers in Elk Creek

Lake- 13,370 customers in Clearlake, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Hopland, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Middletown

Mendocino- 3,080 customers in Gualala, Hopland, Point Arena,

Napa- 11,183 customers in Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Yountville

*Shutoffs will begin at 7 a.m. in Napa County*

Nevada-30,030 customers in Emigrant Gap, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington

Placer- 12,440 customers in Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Granite Bay, Lincoln,

Plumas- 780 customers in Belden, La Porte, Quincy, Story

Shasta- 21,720 customers in Anderson, Bella Vista, Big Bend, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lakehead, Manton, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Palo Cedro, Platina, Round Mountain, Shasta, Shingletown, Whitmore

Sierra-1,160 customers in Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, North San Juan, Sierra City

Solano-1,970 customers in Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville

Sonoma-39,940 customers in Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Calistoga, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Penngrove, Rio Nido, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Sea Ranch, Stewarts Point, Villa Grande, Windsor

Tehama-9,530 customers in Cottonwood, Flournoy, Manton, Mill Creek, Mineral, Paskenta, Paynes Creek, Red Bluff

Trinity-50 customers in Unincorporated areas of Trinity

Yolo-400 customers in Brooks, Guinda, Rumsey

Yuba-3,940 customers in Bangor, Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Forbestown, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley

The electric company said weather forecasts continue to be dynamic with significant variation across different portions of PG&E’s service area. Some parts of PG&E's territory are under a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service, while other locations are subject to a Winter Storm Advisory.