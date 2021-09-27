PG&E repairing equipment, outage affecting traffic signals in Millbrae

article

Pacific Gas and Electric utility workers are repairing equipment that has caused an outage in part of San Mateo County.

The equipment being repaired is in Millbrae at Ludeman Lane and Queen Anne Court, according to San Mateo County's alert system. Residents and motorists are advised that the outage is impacting traffic signals at the intersection of Millwood Drive and El Camino Real.

If you are driving in the area and encounter a blacked-out traffic light, you should treat it as a four-way stop. The outage is expected to last up to around 11 p.m., according to a PG&E estimate.

Millbrae Public Works is putting up stop signs in the interim.