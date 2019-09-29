PG&E restores power to over 33,000 customers in the East Bay

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Electrical power to more than 33,000 PG&E customers in the East Bay was completely restored by 11 a.m. after an outage that started at 7:35 a.m. in an area from San Pablo to Oakland.

The majority of powerless customers were in Berkeley, spokesman J.D. Guidi said, where the downtown BART station was forced to close and traffic signals were darkened.

Other cities hit by the outage were Richmond, Albany, El Cerrito, and Kensington.

The outage was caused by an equipment failure at the PG&E substation on Schmidt Lane in El Cerrito and the cause is under investigation.

BART reported major delays during the outage and its downtown Berkeley station reopened after a generator was brought in, but elevators and escalators are not currently working at the station, the transit district said via Twitter.