PG&E sued over allegations utility responsible for Mosquito Fire

A lawsuit was filed against Pacific Gas and Electric alleging that the utility was responsible for the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The suit filed in San Francisco Superior Court claims the wildfire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties was ignited by PG&E's "poorly maintained utility infrastructure."

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of residents impacted by the wildfire.

The litigation firm Singleton Schreiber said in a press release, "PG&E continues to act negligently and has been responsible for more than 1,500 fires across the states leading to deaths, property destruction, financial burdens, and ruined lives because of their poorly maintained utility equipment."

According to KCRA, the United States Forest Service said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.