PG&E works to restore power to Bay Area customers after storm

By KTVU staff
OAKLAND, Calif. - PG&E crews worked to restore power to customers around the Bay Area following several days of high winds, rain and snow.   

The number of customers without electricity as of Saturday at 8 p.m. dropped to 6,203, according to a PG&E spokesperson.

Most of the outages remain in the South and North Bay. Here is a breakdown:

San Francisco: 34     

Peninsula: 182  

North Bay: 2,303    

East Bay: 129  

South Bay: 3,555    

Bay Area total: 6,203

Pacific Gas and Electric announced late Thursday, they are offering hotel discounts for some Northern and Central California customers, who are experiencing extended outages. 