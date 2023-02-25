PG&E works to restore power to Bay Area customers after storm
OAKLAND, Calif. - PG&E crews worked to restore power to customers around the Bay Area following several days of high winds, rain and snow.
The number of customers without electricity as of Saturday at 8 p.m. dropped to 6,203, according to a PG&E spokesperson.
Most of the outages remain in the South and North Bay. Here is a breakdown:
San Francisco: 34
Peninsula: 182
North Bay: 2,303
East Bay: 129
South Bay: 3,555
Bay Area total: 6,203
Pacific Gas and Electric announced late Thursday, they are offering hotel discounts for some Northern and Central California customers, who are experiencing extended outages.