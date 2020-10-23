Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
5
High Wind Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Fort Tejon
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta

Phoenix police officer pulls child away from oncoming traffic on busy street

By Storyful and Brent Corrado
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2

Phoenix police officer pulls child away from oncoming traffic on busy street

PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police officer was quick to intervene when he saw a 5-year-old child alone on a busy street as oncoming traffic approached.

The Phoenix Police Department said Officer Briggs noticed the boy while on another call last month.

The video, released on October 22, shows the officer running towards the child and pulling him out of the way of traffic.

"Thank you, Officer Briggs, your swift action saved the little boy," police said in a tweet.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android