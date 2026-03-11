The Brief Masked men allegedly followed two friends home from a San Jose nightclub and robbed them at gunpoint as they exited an Uber early Saturday morning. The violent encounter, which was captured on doorbell surveillance, involved the suspects assaulting one victim and demanding valuables before fleeing. Security experts urge the public to remain vigilant of their surroundings when leaving nightlife venues.



Two armed men allegedly followed a woman and her friend home from a San Jose nightclub before robbing them as they exited an Uber early Saturday.

The robbery, which was captured on doorbell surveillance video, occurred around 2:30 a.m. near Murtha Drive.

The victims believe they were followed from Aura Nightclub, but did not realize a vehicle was trailing them until it was too late.

Robbery caught on video

As the Uber dropped off Sara, who asked that her last name not be used, and her friend, another car pulled up behind them. Two masked men dressed in black got out of the trailing vehicle as the pair exited the Uber.

"Soon as we get [out], I see those guys just running to us," Sara said. "I guess they were following us."

In the video, Sara is heard screaming.

She said the suspects assaulted her friend and demanded their valuables.

"The other guy has a gun pointed at me. I was on the floor already," she recalled. "He asked me for my purse, my necklace. I just started screaming so hard."

Police investigation underway

San Jose police are investigating the armed robbery.

Security experts say criminals sometimes stake out nightclubs and casinos looking for vulnerable victims.

"They’re looking for people who are intoxicated, people who are distracted, people who have their phones out, people who are wearing jewelry, people who get in their vehicles not paying attention. Those are easy targets," said Armando Gomez, CEO of VP Security Services in San Jose.

Gomez advised people to remain aware of their surroundings and to trust their instincts.

"If anything feels uncomfortable or makes you nervous, immediately cancel the ride or ask them to take you to a different destination," he said.

Sara said she decided to share her story to warn others. She is also grateful her friend's injuries were not worse.

"He’s OK. For me, I’m still shaky," she said. "I cannot sleep. I’m paranoid still."

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.