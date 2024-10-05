Photos: Wildfire completely destroys Lake County home

Nothing but charred rubble and ashes remain where a house once stood in Lake County after the Glenhaven Fire ripped through the area on Friday.

The fire first broke out around 11:35 a.m.

As of Saturday evening, the Glenhaven Fire burns at 417.4 acres and is 30% contained. Forward progress of the fire was stopped Friday.

According to Cal Fire, at least two homes were destroyed and another home was damaged by the fire.

Mariah and Brandon Bowyer were one of the families whose home was destroyed in the fire. They and their two young sons are safe, but everything they own was lost to the flames.

Mariah told KTVU they live on 40 acres of property and that her husband stayed to fight the fire with the firefighters.

She said the fire was so bad that they could no longer do anything. They lived in the home for six years.

Bowyer's husband's face and ear became a little scorched when they were trying to rescue one of their dogs from the house.

"When he opened our front door he was blown back and landed on his tailbone. So he's having some pretty bad pain," Mariah said.

The Bowyers have set up a GoFundMe to help rebuild their lives.

As fire crews continue to battle the fire, several areas remain under evacuation orders and warnings.

The following zones are under an evacuation order:

CLO-E099

CLO-E098

CLO-E0106

GLE-E094-B

The following zones are under an evacuation warning:

CLO-E082

CLO-E073

CLO-E102

GLE-E072

GLE-E094-A

Location of the former Bowyer family home in Lake County. The house was destroyed in the Glenhaven wildfire. Photo: Brandon Bowyer

