Pickleball and tennis could cost you $5 at these San Francisco courts

Pickleball and tennis lovers across San Francisco may have to say goodbye to free court use, at least in some places, according to a new proposal from the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.

The SF Recreation and Park Department voted unanimously on Thursday to implement a $5 reservation fee at select tennis and pickleball courts in the city. Up until now, the courts have been available to reserve at no cost. The department says the initiative is part of a plan to prevent frequent overbooking of the courts—which often results in conflicts.

The fee structure would require a $5 per hour fee to make an online reservation at 28 of the 66 locations SF Recreation and Park Department oversees. The department says 38 of the courts it oversees will still have courts available on a walk-up, first-come, first-served basis.

The system is also set up to encourage cancelation of reservations by offering a partial refund for canceling ahead of the booked court time. The fee would be in place for the following courts: Alice Marble, Balboa, Crocker Amazon, DuPont, Fulton, Hamilton, Helen Wills, J.P. Murphy, Jackson, Lafayette, McLaren, Minnie & Lovie Ward, Miraloma, Moscone, Mountain Lake, Parkside, Potrero Hill, Presidio Wall, Richmond, St. Mary’s, Stern Grove, Sunset, and Upper Noe.

The initiative now heads to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for final approval.