Piedmont gas station could convert to EV charging hub after nearly 100 years

For nearly 100 years, people in Piedmont have filled up at a popular, local gas station on Grand Avenue.

But as more awareness about climate change and fossil fuel arises, people are trending away from pumping gas and instead, turning to electricity to charge up their cars and trucks.

So last week, Jeff Hansen, owner of Piedmont Auto Care, sold his station to Shell Recharge, a division of Shell Oil that specializes in powering electric vehicles.

No permits have been submitted just yet but Piedmont city planners confirmed that Shell has approached the city about building an EV-charging hub at the station.

This would mean that the gas pumps would go away and the EV charging stations would replace them.

In the past decade, Hansen has noticed a gradual, but steady decline in the amount of gas he sold as more and more of his long-time customers switched to electric cars.

He said he's excited about the next chapter for this site. The Piedmont Post first reported this development.

"For this particular lot on this particular corner, let's try this electric car thing and see how it goes," Hansen said.

His station, which he bought in 2005, is one of the oldest gas stations in the East Bay. It's been serving gas-pumping customers for 95 years.

Hansen shared black-and-white photos of the gas station when it opened back in 1928. Some photos showed Model T cars parked across the street on Grand Avenue.

Hansen says representatives from Shell Recharge are supposed to be out here on Thursday to survey the site.

Shell Recharge – the new owners of this lot – are supposed to submit renderings of what an EV charging station would look like sometime in the next week.