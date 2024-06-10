Pittsburg fire: Child, man taken to hospital after town-home blaze

A child and a man were taken to the hospital Monday morning in critical condition during a fire at a townhome in Pittsburg, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said.

The fire was reported at 8:30 a.m. at 3161 Crestview Drive, according to ConFire.

The child and man were rescued from the second floor, officials said.

Crews knocked down the fire by 9 a.m.

The cause is under investigation, although investigators said it started on the ground floor.