Pittsburg fire: Child, man taken to hospital after town-home blaze

Updated  June 10, 2024 10:04am PDT
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A child and a man were taken to the hospital Monday morning in critical condition during a fire at a townhome in Pittsburg, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said. 

The fire was reported at 8:30 a.m. at 3161 Crestview Drive, according to ConFire. 

The child and man were rescued from the second floor, officials said. 

Crews knocked down the fire by 9 a.m.

The cause is under investigation, although investigators said it started on the ground floor.  