Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
7
Red Flag Warning
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 3:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 6:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Pittsburg police arrest suspect for second time, after businesses vandalized

By Sharon Song
Published 
Pittsburg
KTVU FOX 2

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Pittsburg police said a homeless man who had been arrested and released earlier on Sunday was arrested again hours later, after multiple businesses were vandalized, causing extensive damage.

Pittsburg police arrest man for second time on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2021, on charges of vandalism. The arrest came not long after he was cited and released because he could not be held at the county jail due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Investigators said officers had initially taken the suspect into custody for an outstanding warrant. But he ended up being cited and released because the Contra Costa County jail could not hold him due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to police.

Not long after, officers came upon the suspect again, when they responded to reports that businesses along Railroad Ave. had been vandalized.

Police arrived to find windows of businesses including Starbucks, Al’s Donuts, and Sunshine Cafe shattered. A trash can was kicked over and garbage was strewn on the sidewalk, and at least one car was also vandalized. Investigators said the suspect caused thousands of dollars in damage. 

Pittsburg police arrest man for second time on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2021, on charges of vandalism. The arrest came not long after he was cited and released because he could not be held at the county jail due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested again and brought to county jail, where this time he was accepted, police said.

Pittsburg police arrest man for second time on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2021, on charges of vandalism. The arrest came not long after he was cited and released because he could not be held at the county jail due to COVID-19 restrictions.

SIGN UP FOR THE KTVU NEWSLETTER 

Pittsburg police arrest man for second time on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2021, on charges of vandalism. The arrest came not long after he was cited and released because he could not be held at the county jail due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Pittsburg police arrest man for second time on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2021, on charges of vandalism. The arrest came not long after he was cited and released because he could not be held at the county jail due to COVID-19 restrictions.