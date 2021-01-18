Pittsburg police arrest suspect for second time, after businesses vandalized

Pittsburg police said a homeless man who had been arrested and released earlier on Sunday was arrested again hours later, after multiple businesses were vandalized, causing extensive damage.

Pittsburg police arrest man for second time on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2021, on charges of vandalism. The arrest came not long after he was cited and released because he could not be held at the county jail due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Investigators said officers had initially taken the suspect into custody for an outstanding warrant. But he ended up being cited and released because the Contra Costa County jail could not hold him due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to police.

Not long after, officers came upon the suspect again, when they responded to reports that businesses along Railroad Ave. had been vandalized.

Police arrived to find windows of businesses including Starbucks, Al’s Donuts, and Sunshine Cafe shattered. A trash can was kicked over and garbage was strewn on the sidewalk, and at least one car was also vandalized. Investigators said the suspect caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested again and brought to county jail, where this time he was accepted, police said.

