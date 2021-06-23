Pittsburg police investigate homicide, first reported as deadly crash

Pittsburg police on Wednesday began investigating a homicide, which was first reported as a deadly crash.

The heavy police presence was first spotted about 3 a.m. on the corner of Shasta Circle and El Dorado Drive.

Before the sun came up, a turned-over trash can was seen in the middle of the street.

And while police first said it looked like there had been a fatal car crash, it was later determined that a man with a deadly gunshot wound was found lying next to a green car on the street.

Neighbors said they heard the commotion and rushed over to help.

Mayra Contreras said she heard a loud bag early in the morning and her instinct was to rush outside to check on her car.

Then her boyfriend saw someone in a green car right outside their home.

He ran over there and the man was asking for help.

"The gentleman was alive," she said.

Contreras said her boyfriend tried to perform CPR, but his efforts were in vain.

He died before police and paramedics arrived.