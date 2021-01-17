Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
7
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 3:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 3:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Pittsburg police investigating double shooting that killed one person

Published 
Pittsburg
Bay City News
article

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Pittsburg police are studying video surveillance and witness statements in an investigation of the city's first homicide of the year early Sunday morning. 

Officers patrolling in the area of Harbor Street near Garcia Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. heard several gunshots coming from the 500 block of Garcia Avenue and then saw several people and vehicles fleeing the area. 

More than 100 people were gathered in the area, police said, with some pointing out a victim inside a building who had several gunshot wounds to the upper torso.  

Officers and medical crews worked to save the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Police also learned a second shooting victim was being treated at a local hospital and is listed in critical, but stable, condition. 

Pittsburg investigators located video surveillance and have detailed information from witnesses, police said. 

Anyone with information about the case is contact the Pittsburg Police Department tip line at (925) 252-4040. 