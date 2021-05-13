Pittsburg police release video of recent shootings, seek public's help finding suspects

Pittsburg police have released surveillance video of two shooting incidents in an appeal to the community for help finding the suspects.

The first shooting was reported on May 5 at the El Pueblo housing complex at 875 El Pueblo Ave. Security video shows a car pulling up and several men shooting numerous times at two people sitting in another vehicle.

The second shooting was Monday night, again with a car pulling up and numerous shots fired toward a group of people.

Each time the car carrying the shooters sped away after the gunfire.

Police posted to the video to Facebook in the hope that someone may have information leading to the shooters.

Anyone with any details to offer is asked to contact Detective Chavez at (925) 252-4841.