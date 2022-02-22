Pittsburg police say family gathering gone wrong leads to first homicide of 2022

Pittsburg police say they are investigating their first homicide of 2022 after one person has died after a shooting at a family gathering gone wrong Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting at home on the 100 block of W. Leland Road shortly before 8 p.m. There they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a post on their Facebook page, police rendered aid. One died at the scene, the other was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Officers later learned a third man, who was shot in relation to this incident, was at an area hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe there was a family gathering at the residence following the death of an elderly family member. An argument broke out before the gunfire. One person was arrested.

The scene remains active as detectives are interviewing witnesses. Police have not released any names connected to this shooting.

We will update the story when we learn more details.

