Pizza Hut celebrates Class of 2020 with pizza giveaway

Pizza Hut is throwing a huge pizza party for the nation’s high school graduates.

The pizza chain is partnering with America’s dairy farmers to give away 500,000 pizzas to celebrate the high school Class of 2020.

Under the promotion, students will receive a free medium one topping pizza, while supplies last.

To claim their gift, grads will need to go Pizza Hut’s Grad Party website and sign into or create a Pizza Hut rewards account. They’ll then receive a coupon to redeem their free pizza.

The offer to download the coupon ends May 28, and it must be redeemed by June 4.

Delivery fees and taxes are not included.