Texas plane crash latest: Plane was headed to Boston; all onboard survive, 2 hospitalized

By Carolina Sanchez
Published 
Updated 23 hours ago
FOX 26 Houston

No casualties in Waller County plane crash

Emergency crews responded to a plane crash in Waller County that injured multiple passengers. Crews worked for over an hour to put out the flames.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Everyone onboard a plane that crashed in Waller County, Texas is safe Tuesday morning. 

It's a shock after flames from the decimated aircraft sent large, dark plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

Plane crash Waller County

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field while attempting to depart from Houston Executive Airport shortly after 10 a.m.

Officials tell FOX 26 that 21 people were onboard the plane, which went down near the intersection of Morton Road and FM 2855.

All occupants were able to make it off the plane, and only two were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy for minor injuries.

SkyFOX was over the scene and showed the crash near the Henriksen Jet Center airstrip as firefighters battled the flames.

RAW: Plane engulfed in flames following crash in Waller County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fiery plane crash in Waller County, Texas Tuesday morning.

Several first responder agencies assisted at the scene, including the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office HazMat unit, Waller County Office of Emergency Management and Waller-Harris Emergency Service District 200.

The aircraft has been identified as a McDonnell Douglas MD-87, which has fixed wings and two engines. It is registered to 987 Investments, LLC.

The plane was on its way to Boston, where the Houston Astros will face the Red Sox in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.