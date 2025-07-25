Planned Parenthood closes five Northern California clinics

Planned Parenthood is closing five of its clinics located in five cities throughout Northern California and the Central Valley.

The closures will affect clinics in San Mateo, South San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Gilroy and Madera near Fresno.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, the largest Planned Parenthood affiliate in the U.S. which operates the five shuttered clinics and has 30 more under its umbrella, said the closures were due to stipulations in the congressional budget bill that essentially ban Medicaid payments to health care clinics that provide abortions.