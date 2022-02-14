Plans for ferry service to Redwood City in the works

Ferry service may be coming to the Port of Redwood City with lines running to San Francisco and the East Bay. Officials say they're now making substantial progress on the project.

If all goes according to plan, officials say ferry service to the Peninsula city that claims to be ‘Climate Best By Government Test’, could be in place in three to four years.

"This is like a significant milestone that we've now accomplished," says Kristine Zortman, executive director of the Port of Redwood City.

That milestone came in the form of a viable business plan.

It's gone before the Water Emergency Transportation Authority and the Port Commissioners already. The city council votes on it next.

"A port is all about the movement of goods and people and so it's been a service we haven't been able to provide to the region for a long time," says Zortman.

The $100 million project involves building a ferry terminal, and purchasing new boats.

Officials see this as a way to ease traffic congestion on the roadways.

"We know it's coming back. It's going to get worse. And if there's a ferry service that can provide people with a viable, clean-commute alternative that is something that we owe to the people of the Bay Area to explore," says Seamus Murphy, executive director of WETA.

Local businesses have been supportive.

Larger employers see this as a way to attract talent from further away. And small businesses are hoping ferry riders will bring customers.

Redwood City's dream for the port includes building restaurants, hotels and amenities there too.

"It will be great. The entire Redwood City business in here would be amazing. The food trucks will have a lot more people. A lot more people will be coming into the port. So it will bring in a lot of business for us as well," says Miguel Cruz of the Bluefish Kitchen.

The city council will hear a business plan Monday evening. The next steps involve environmental review, design and permitting phases.