Play ball! Football, baseball, soccer, water polo can kick off in California

Starting on Friday, several types of youth sports can resume in California.

It started as a legal challenge to bring high school sports back but the change in state guidelines affects all youth sports as well as adult recreational sports.

Football, baseball, softball, soccer, and water polo are all among the sports that are allowed to resume competition.

Weekly testing is required for athletes in some high contact sports like football, rugby and water polo.

Coaches will be required to get tested, too.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will pay for those tests.

High contact sports can restart in counties with a covid case rate of fewer than 14 new cases for every 100,000 people.

San Francisco county is holding off resuming outdoor sports until it's in the red tier of the state's reopening system.