$800M Powerball Jackpot up for grabs, players flock to San Jose 7-Eleven

Powerball held its largest drawing of the year with $700 million up for grabs. When no one hit the big jackpot, the winnings grew to $800 million.

California Lottery officials said two tickets in California hit all five numbers, but not the Powerball. Those tickets were sold at a 76 in Los Gatos and another at a CVS in Southern California's Rancho Cucamonga.

The winning numbers read earlier in the evening are: 19-36-37-46-56 and the Powerball number is 24.

"I live right down the street and I usually buy my tickets here all the time," said Powerball player Donovan Stanton, Sr.

Stanton, Sr. says there is no better place for him to play the Lottery than the 7-Eleven store on Kooser and Meridian in San Jose.

"I buy scratchers here, and I let the kids scratch them because I have bad luck. When they scratch them, they seem to win, and they’re not 18, so they can’t cash them in," Stanton, Sr. said.

Stanton, Sr. and millions of others across the country bought tickets for Wednesday night’s $700 million Powerball game, the 7th largest prize in the drawing’s history. No ticket matched all six numbers in the game’s last drawing on Monday.

"I have a friend who wants me to buy a ticket and split with her. So that’ll be good enough for me," said Charito Subala, a Powerball player.

This 7-Eleven store also sold one of the two winning tickets from last month’s Mega Millions game. The ticket was worth $247 million.

"Now Powerball is the big one, $700 million, and many customers come here say this store is the lucky one, so we want them to have fun, and we wish them luck," said Bez Vahvani, a 7-Eleven employee.

A winning ticket must match the numbers on all five white balls and the red Powerball in the drawing.

"Whoever will be the winner, good luck to them, good luck to me!" Subala said.

If you are lucky enough to have a winning ticket, the lump sum amount is worth just over $335 million.