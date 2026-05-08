Players from 1994 U.S. Men’s World Cup team reunite in San Jose

The Brief The Bay Area non-profit America SCORES hosted a gala in San Jose to celebrate a unique after-school program that serves underserved youth. The initiative combines athletic training with literacy, requiring students to participate in both soccer matches and poetry sessions to build confidence and self-expression. The evening also honored legends from the 1994 U.S. Men’s World Cup team, including defender Marcelo Balboa



The past and future of American soccer came together in San Jose on Friday night.

Honoring legends and youth

The event:

The gala, hosted by America SCORES Bay Area, honored underserved youth alongside legends from the 1994 U.S. Men’s World Cup team.

The organization provides free after-school programs that uniquely require participants to split their time between the pitch and the page, combining soccer with poetry.

"You combine poetry and soccer to do something fun," said 11-year-old Santiago Corona Ramirez, a Watsonville resident who has been in the program for six years. "It’s fun to do both."

Ramirez took center stage during the event to recite an original poem about his love for the sport—a performance he spent weeks memorizing.

What they're saying:

For the staff at America SCORES, the performance was a testament to the program’s broader mission.

"Each student shines on their own," said Hamza Al Haidari of America SCORES Bay Area. "They are able to express themselves, find their confidence. It’s a beautiful combination."

Some soccer history

Dig deeper:

The evening also served as a nostalgic look back at the 1994 World Cup, which sparked a soccer revolution in the United States.

Among the honorees was Marcelo Balboa, a star defender who started every game of that historic tournament, including the emotional second-round loss to Brazil at Stanford Stadium.

Now in his 50s, Balboa noted that while the venues have changed—with the Bay Area preparing to host matches at Levi’s Stadium for the upcoming World Cup—the spirit of the game remains the same.

"It’s nice to be back in the Bay Area," Balboa said. "Having the World Cup at Levi’s Stadium is going to be fantastic."

Despite being decades removed from his professional peak, Balboa told reporters he still takes the field every weekend.

"I play every Sunday with my ‘old fart’ league team," Balboa joked. "This sport has given me so much."

What's next:

As the Bay Area prepares for the return of the world's biggest stage, America SCORES officials say they hope to continue using the momentum of the sport to provide academic and emotional support for the next generation of players.

The money raised at the gala goes to the organization.