Plea for tips in Oakland slaying of delivery driver

Lion dancers and drummers ushered in good luck and fortune Wednesday for a new police captain assigned to Oakland's Chinatown and downtown.

But there also was heartache and pain as a woman who wished to be identified only as Judy mourned the loss of her boyfriend, Patrick Kon Woo Fung.

Fung was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Sunday near 13th Avenue and East 21st Street. He was about to deliver a food order for a ride-sharing service.

Judy asked that reporters to not show her face. She spoke through a Cantonese interpreter. Through sobs, she said she’s scared and mentally fragile.

"I do not accept this as my reality," she said, adding she's afraid to leave her house. "I can’t eat, I can’t sleep."

She joined community leaders and city officials at Wilma Chan Park for a meet-and-greet planned weeks ago to introduce Capt. Troy Burch to the Chinatown community.

"It's wonderful and very collaborative, and we've seen an impact here in Chinatown from all of this, so we appreciate it as well," Burch told a merchant during a walk through the neighborhood.

Stewart Chen, board president of the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council, noted the contrast in moods Wednesday.

"Part of me wants to celebrate a new commander, and the other part is just, I am absolutely horrified, and we’re mad. The community is in anger, we’re in pain," Chen said.

Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas said, "We’re also here to say enough of this violence. It has no place in our community, it has no place here in Oakland."

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said, "This was a senseless crime that should not have happened.

Armstrong said investigators found the vehicle used by the killers in San Francisco on Monday night.

"So we have the vehicle, and we are processing that vehicle along with the FBI's assistance," the chief said.

Police released surveillance video showing two young men walking up to Fung as he sat in his car. You can hear the robbers yelling at the victim, and then a single gunshot before they run off.

"If you can identify the voices in the video please share that information with us," Armstrong said.

The chief said he embraces a holistic approach to crime-fighting.

"While arresting people is important, prevention is even more important. We don’t want more people victimized," Armstrong said.