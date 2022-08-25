Expand / Collapse search

Pleasant Hill 14-year-old girl found safe after a week

By
Published 
Updated August 26, 2022 8:39AM
Pleasant Hill
KTVU FOX 2

14-year-old still missing out of Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - A 14-year-old student at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill who had been missing since last weekend has been found safe, the school announced Friday.  

Lila Petrik had been missing since Saturday and Pleasant Hill police had said she may have left her house with a friend. 

No other details about her being found were released. 

Principal Kevin Honey said he’s been in touch with Petrik’s mother and both of them had been getting the word out about her disappearance. 