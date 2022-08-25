Pleasant Hill 14-year-old girl found safe after a week

A 14-year-old student at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill who had been missing since last weekend has been found safe, the school announced Friday.

Lila Petrik had been missing since Saturday and Pleasant Hill police had said she may have left her house with a friend.

No other details about her being found were released.

Principal Kevin Honey said he’s been in touch with Petrik’s mother and both of them had been getting the word out about her disappearance.