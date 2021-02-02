Pleasant Hill man leaves home on mountain bike, goes missing

article

Police say a 28-year-old man has gone missing from the Camelback area of Pleasant Hill.

Pleasant Hill Police Department posted on their Facebook page about Erik Zielinski who was last seen on Monday morning. Police said the man left home on his mountain bike at around 10:30 a.m. and was headed to meet an unknown friend in Concord.

Zielinski is 5'8" and 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a face mask with "GROOM" printed on it and a gray hat.

Zielinski's wife posted to social media on possible prior medical conditions that may be affecting the missing man, including a history of seizures and memory issues. She said he was getting his bicycle fixed and was planning to donate a black backpack and sleeping bag he had taken with him to someone in need.

If you have information on his whereabouts call Pleasant Hill Police Department at (925) 288-4600.