Pleasant Hill pilot released from custody, can't board another plane

A federal judge has allowed a former Alaska Airlines pilot from Pleasant Hill accused of trying to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight to be released from custody, as long as he follows a set of rules.

U.S. Magistrate Stacie F. Beckerman on Wednesday allowed Joseph Emerson, 44, to leave custody in Multnomah County with a set of strict conditions, such as forbidding him to use any drugs like cannabis or psilocybin mushrooms or boarding any "operable aircraft."

Those conditions are specific to Emerson, who was indicted this week on 84 endangerment charges, but is no longer charged with attempted murder.

It also means he'll likely have to drive from Oregon to the Bay Area, where he lives with his wife and two children, and await two parallel court cases against him for the same incident.

"My kids are really happy," Emerson's wife, Sarah Stretch, told Fox12 Oregon outside federal court on Wednesday. "He's happy to be coming home."

But before he does that, Emerson on Thursday is scheduled to be arraigned in state court after the District Attorney announced that a grand jury had indicted Emerson on 83 charges of recklessly endangering another person and one charge of endangering an aircraft stemming from what happened on Oct. 22 on a flight from Everett, Washington to San Francisco.

In Oregon, initial felony charges can be filed by prosecutors pending a grand jury’s indictment. Such indictments can include different charges, depending on what the grand jury believes is supported by the evidence.

Emerson’s defense lawyers welcomed the grand jury’s decision.

Sarah Stretch talks to Fox 12 Oregon about her husband, pilot Joe Emerson. Dec. 6, 2023

"The attempted murder charges were never appropriate in this case because Captain Emerson never intended to hurt another person or put anyone at risk – he just wanted to return home to his wife and children," his defense lawyers Ethan Levi, Noah Horst and Norah Van Dusen said in a statement. "Simply put: Captain Emerson thought he was in a dream."

Prosecutors have accused Emerson of trying to cut the engines while riding in the extra "jump seat' in the cockpit.

After what the flight crew described as a brief struggle, Emerson left the cockpit, the FBI said in an affidavit. Flight attendants placed Emerson in wrist restraints and seated him in the rear of the aircraft, the affidavit said.

The plane was diverted to Portland, where it landed safely with more than 80 people on board.

According to charging documents, Emerson told Port of Portland police following his arrest that he had been struggling with depression, that a friend had recently died and that he had taken psychedelic mushrooms about 48 hours before he attempted to cut the engines.

He also said he had not slept in more than 40 hours, according to the document.

The averted disaster renewed attention on cockpit safety and the mental fitness of those allowed in them.

Stretch said that her husband is "doing well" now, calling him an "amazing man," who is funny, friendly, outgoing, sensitive, caring and kind.

And while her husband has suffered himself, she acknowledged that the flight in question was also very difficult for the passengers, pilots and flight crew, who must have been terrified.

"It's a hard situation for a lot of people, not just Joe," Stretch told Fox 12. "It's unfortunate that it happened. I'm just glad that he's doing better now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.