A man was arrested in Pleasanton over the weekend for allegedly brandishing a knife and threatening to kill another person in his home.

The Pleasanton Police Department responded on Sunday night to a home in the 6000 block of Alisal Street after receiving reports of a man wielding a knife and making threats toward another individual, Pleasanton Community and Public Relations Coordinator Teri Yan told KTVU.

Several people were "safely evacuated" from the home, and the man with the knife eventually surrendered to police without incident.

The man – identified as 39-year-old Abraham Garcia Mendoza – was arrested for brandishing a weapon and making criminal threats, and he was booked into Santa Rita jail.

No injuries were reported in the altercation.