There is political intrigue in Pleasanton days before the election. This comes after dozens of campaign signs were stolen, which some residents fear could tip the election against the incumbent mayor.

A doorbell surveillance camera caught a shadowy figure swiping campaign signs in the dead of the night.

"They're pulling the plastic right off the metal post and leaving the post. And I'm guessing about 50 signs all around Pleasanton. It's really a new low for politics in Pleasanton," said Mayor Karla Brown.

The two-term incumbent said her signs were targeted over the weekend. Much of the damage occurred in a tony part of downtown, abundant with yard signs.

"This was a calculated effort to go all around town and take out Karla Brown signs," said Pleasanton resident Brian Bourg. Added his wife, Christine Bourg, "It might be a desperate attempt to make the other candidate, Jack Balch, appear stronger."

First-term council member Jack Balch, who is running against Brown for mayor, condemned the thefts on social media 24 hours after they were reported.

"This isn't us. This isn't Pleasanton. I don't support that. I know how hard we worked to get our signs up, and I'm sure they did too. We don't need to do this. We can disagree on the issues without sinking to this level," he said.

The Pleasanton Police Department is looking into the thefts, which is a federal crime. However, officials declined to provide an update on potential suspects.

"Some of these local races are even more important than at the national level," said Dr. Trish Crouse, a University of New Haven political scientist.

She said the adage "all politics is local" means being mayor can have a great impact. The current Pleasanton mayor helped get a sales tax measure to fund public safety and infrastructure improvements on the ballet.

"People take local races very, very personally," said Crouse. "People feel like they want to do whatever they can to get their candidate elected."

With dozens of signs missing and the push to sway voters intensifying, both candidates and their supporters are bracing for a wild finish to this election cycle.

"I want a fair election that's run on ideals and values. Not on missing signs or stolen signs," said Brown.

A few of Valerie Arkin's campaign signs for city council were also stolen over the weekend. Pleasanton police are urging anyone with information about the thefts to contact them.

