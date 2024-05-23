Pleasanton mobile home park fire: 1 died, 1 injured

One person died and another was hurt as a result of a deadly fire at a mobile home in Pleasanton.

The fire erupted just before midnight on Wednesday at the Hacienda Mobile Home Park on Vineyard Avenue.

As of Thursday morning, the fire was out.

Authorities haven't released any information yet on the person who died. KTVU has learned that a second person was able to escape and taken to the hospital.

The sign in front of the park says this is a community for people 55 years and older.

How the fire started has yet to be determined.

Firefighters are expected to return later Thursday morning to conduct an investigation.