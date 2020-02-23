Pleasanton police seek three suspects in home invasion robbery

article

Pleasanton police are searching for three suspects connected to a home invasion robbery in Pleasanton early Sunday morning, as well as the driver of a vehicle that picked up the three suspects after the robbery.

Police said that at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, two men smashed the glass of a rear sliding door and entered a house in the Kottinger Ranch neighborhood, on the city's south edge. The suspects confronted a woman resident there, brandishing a handgun, police said. The men demanded cash and then ransacked the house.

The woman was not injured.

Police detectives retrieved surveillance camera footage, which revealed three suspects exiting the front door of the house, carrying items from the house. The footage also shows an unknown make and color SUV driving in front of the residence and picking up all three suspects. The suspects and their SUV are still outstanding as of Sunday night.

The two suspects who confronted the woman are described as black males between 18 and 25 years old.

Pleasanton police detectives seek the public's help with this case. Anyone with information regarding this incident or these suspects is asked to call the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.