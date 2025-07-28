Shooting of 71-year-old Pleasanton man tied to animal abuse allegations, police say

article

The Pleasanton Police Department shared more information Monday on the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a 71-year-old man over the weekend.

Police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 3600 block of Vineyard Avenue around 3 p.m. on Saturday on reports of a shooting.

At the home, police found a 71-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police identified 50-year-old Joshua Kaplan as a suspect in the shooting and placed him under arrest.

In a news release Monday, the police department said the shooting stemmed from a report of alleged animal abuse at the victim's home.

Kaplan allegedly went to the victim's home to confront the victim about the suspected abuse, police said.

The victim was shot at least six times during the altercation, according to police.

Authorities said the victim retrieved a shotgun, and the suspect had his own weapon, a handgun, which he used to shoot the victim.

"When police officers arrived on scene, Kaplan surrendered without incident and the victim received immediate medical assistance," police said in a statement.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the animal abuse allegations and noted the dog involved had been taken to the East County Animal Shelter.

The victim is in "stable" condition, police said Monday.