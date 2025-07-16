String of sexual assaults on joggers in Point Richmond, police say

The Brief Police are investigating a string of sexual battery incidents in Point Richmond. In the incidents women who were out jogging were targeted. Police



Police are investigating a series of sexual attacks targeting female joggers at the Point Richmond tunnel.

Lt. Donald Patchin, a spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department, said on three separate occasions over the last few weeks, a man has been groping women.

Patchin said investigators believe the incidents are all connected to the same suspect.

"The suspect is either approaching them from behind or they try to pass by the person, and there’s unwanted sexual groping that’s occurring and then the suspect is fleeing on foot," he said.

On June 8, just before noon, a woman reported being approached by a man in the tunnel. The man reportedly made unwanted physical contact with the woman before running away.

On June 11, another woman made a similar report, with the incident occurring at 7:50 p.m.

Most recently, just after 9:30 in the morning on Tuesday, a third woman had to flag down a car to get away from a man trying to touch her.

"All of them appear related based on location, they all did occur within that tunnel, and based off the suspect’s description," Patchin.

Meanwhile, regulars at the park nearby are on edge.

"It’s concerning," said Camila Villabos of Richmond. "I come here every day. Of course, I’d be wary of what I’m doing, where I am, who’s out here."

"It looks like I’m going to be going to the marina from now on, pretty much," said Dawn Murray of Richmond, who said she comes to the area multiple times a week.

"That’s scary. I would never come alone," Murray added.

Police are advising people not to jog alone, watch their surroundings, and stay in well-lit and populated areas.

Police said they are looking for a Black man between 40 and 50 years old, with an average build, standing at around 5'8" with gold teeth, perhaps short hair or bald, and a gray goatee.

In the meantime, police are increasing patrols.

"Investigators are in the area following up leads they have, knocking on doors, looking for video footage, that type of stuff," said Patchin.

If you know any information about these incidents, or you see suspicious activity, you’re asked to contact Richmond Police.